Two cops hurt, man nabbed after carpark mayhem

With the aid of security cameras, the police tracked the badly damaged getaway car to Jurong East, where they arrested a man in a unit at Blk 257 Jurong East Street 24.

At about 4am on Monday, the police tried to apprehend a man wanted for several offences at a carpark in Bukit Batok Street 33. He escaped in a silver car, hitting seven parked vehicles and a police car in the process.

The police said on Monday evening that the 26-year-old has been arrested following an islandwide search operation.

He is expected to be charged in court today with two counts of rash act causing hurt.

The police said the man was wanted for absconding bail, an outstanding case of voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapon, driving while disqualified, and for failing to report for urine tests.

At about 4am on Monday, the police tried to apprehend him at an open-space carpark in Bukit Batok Street 33.

But he refused to comply and escaped in a silver car, hitting seven parked vehicles and a police car in the process.

Two officers, aged 27 and 33, were injured and taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

They have been discharged after being treated for their injuries.

Launching an islandwide operation, the police tracked the badly damaged getaway car to Jurong East with the aid of security cameras.

They found the man in a unit at Block 257 Jurong East Street 24, and arrested him within hours of his escape for rash act causing hurt as well as suspected drug offences.

Deputy assistant commissioner of police Zed Teo, commander of Ang Mo Kio Division, said the police will not tolerate those who put the safety of the public at risk.

"The police have managed to apprehend the suspect despite the dynamic and challenging circumstances," he said.

"We will not hesitate to take firm action against offenders who blatantly disregard the law and threaten the safety and security of our neighbourhoods."

For each count of rash act causing hurt, offenders can be fined up to $5,000, or jailed for up to a year, or both.

Investigations into the man's drug activities are ongoing.