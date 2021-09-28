Two Covid-19 deaths as Singapore sees 1,647 new cases

There were 1,647 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore yesterday, taking the total number of cases here to 89,539, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update.

There were 1,280 cases in the community, and 362 among dormitory residents. The remaining five were imported cases.

It was the seventh straight day that the number of cases crossed 1,000.

Two people - an 80-year-old Singaporean woman and 74-year-old Singaporean man - died from Covid-19 complications. Both of them were vaccinated against the virus but had various underlying medical conditions. MOH, in its statement, did not give details of their health conditions.

Their deaths take the toll of people who have died from Covid-19 complications here to 80. A total of 25 people have died from the virus this month.

Among yesterday's community cases were 335 people above the age of 60.

The five imported cases were placed on stay-home notices (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore. Four of them were detected upon arrival, while one developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

MOH said a new case was added to the Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre cluster, which is now Singapore's largest active cluster.

The number of cases in the cluster is now 82, and transmission took place among workers and trade visitors.

Of the 82 cases, 76 are workers at the market, three are trade visitors and three are household members of cases, said MOH, adding that the new patient has been quarantined.

One new case was added to the cluster at LearnJoy Education Centre - a tuition centre in Bedok - bringing the total there to 18, while three were added to the cluster at My Little Campus - a pre-school in Yishun - now with a total of 47 cases.

MOH said 1,288 Covid-19 patients are now warded in hospital.

The ministry said 82 per cent of the population had been fully vaccinated as at Sunday, with over 9.1 million doses of vaccines administered under the national vaccination programme. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

1647 New cases

80 Deaths

1642 In community, dormitories

1288 In hospitals

5 Imported

89539 Total cases