Two dead after collision between car and motorcycle on TPE

A 62-year-old man and his 59-year-old pillion rider were pronounced dead at the scene.

A motorcyclist and his female pillion rider were killed in an accident on the Tampines Expressway (TPE) towards the Seletar Expressway yesterday.

There was a collision between a car and a motorcycle at about 4.20pm and a police spokesman said a 62-year-old man and the 59-year-old pillion rider were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

It was not known how the two are related to each other.

A 31-year-old man driving the car, and his three female passengers aged 10 to 28, were conscious when taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

The New Paper understands the car was not being used for private-hire.

MASSIVE JAM

The accident caused a massive jam along the TPE till the evening.

A video of the scene shared with The New Paper by a reader shows debris strewn across three lanes for about 50m of road.

What is believed to be a helmet can be seen among the debris.

A crumpled black motorcycle is seen on the ground, and a red car with damage to its left side is about 30m in front of two blue police tents.

There was significant police presence at the scene, including at least nine police vehicles.

Two SCDF ambulances can also been seen in the video.

Yesterday, the police revealed the number of traffic accidents resulting in fatalities dipped by 18.6 per cent in the first half of this year.

There were 48 such accidents in the first half of this year, compared with 59 in the same period last year.