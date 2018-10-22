Two dead in fatal accident on Bukit Timah Road

The accident at the junction of Bukit Timah Road and Mackenzie Road happened in the wee hours of Saturday.

The three men involved in a fatal road accident in the early hours of Saturday were very close, said a sister of one of the victims.

Her late brother, Mr Zhao Hongxing, 42, was particularly close to the other man who died, identified only as Alan, 25.

The sister, who wanted to be known only as Ms Zhao, told Shin Min Daily News on Saturday that her brother was godfather to Alan, but they often joked they were "father and son".

They were heading home in a van driven by a friend after celebrating the latter's birthday when the vehicle crashed at the junction of Bukit Timah Road and Mackenzie Road at about 3.10am.

Mr Zhao and Alan were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The injured driver was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which sent two fire engines, two fire bikes, three ambulances and two supporting vehicles to the scene.

The New Paper understands that he was injured on his left knee.

The driver, 25, was later arrested for causing death by a rash act, said the police, who are investigating the accident .

According to Shin Min, he is suspected to have been drink driving.

A witness told The Sunday Times the van had been speeding on Bukit Timah Road when it mounted a kerb on the left side of the road and crashed near KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH).

The van is understood to have crashed into a tree.

Associate engineer Anders Tan, 27, said he was in a car driven by a friend on the same road when the accident occurred. It was captured on the car's dashboard camera.

Ms Zhao, who was at the Singapore General Hospital mortuary with her three sisters, told Shin Min that all three men lived in Woodlands and were probably going home after the celebration.

She added that her brother had a young son and had been separated from his wife. He and Alan were private-hire car drivers and shared the use of a car.

The sisters said Mr Zhao was close to the family and they had a good relationship.

Describing her brother as cheerful and funny, Ms Zhao said he doted on her daughter.

She added that one of her brother's close friends had driven past the accident shortly after it happened.

He thought it looked serious and feared the worst for the people involved. He was shocked to find out later that Mr Zhao was killed in the accident.

Ms Zhao said she last saw her brother two weeks ago when he met her to collect something.

"If only I had known that would be the last time I would see him alive," she added.