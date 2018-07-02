Two drivers hurt in chain collision at Woodlands checkpoint

The accident involved three cars registered in Singapore and one registered in Malaysia.

Two men were hurt in a chain collision involving four cars at the Woodlands checkpoint in the early hours yesterday.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at about 3.30am. The two injured men were the drivers of two of the cars.

The men, aged 32 and 51, were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that they suffered minor injuries.

It is understood that the accident involved three Singapore-registered cars and a Malaysian-registered car.

Police are investigating.

Photos and a video posted on road traffic Facebook page SG Road Vigilante show the wreckage.

A black car with a severely damaged front can be seen. At least two other cars were crushed at the rear and the passenger doors were dented.

The accident led to a 1½-hour closure of the departure viaduct at the Woodlands checkpoint.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post at 4am that the viaduct was temporarily closed and advised motorists to drive carefully and listen to instructions from officers.

At 5am, ICA told motorists to use the Woodlands Crossing when departing Singapore.

The departure viaduct reopened at 5.30am, ICA subsequently said.

The accident comes a day after a fatal crash near the Woodlands checkpoint.

Two men were killed and three others were injured in the accident which happened at about 1am.

It involved a trailer, a lorry and three motorcycles.

A 30-year-old trailer driver was arrested for suspected drink driving, while a 23-year-old lorry driver, who was one of the injured, was arrested for allegedly causing death by rash act.