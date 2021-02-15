Two eateries at Robertson Quay among places visited by Covid patients

ar Bar Black Sheep and Beast & Butterflies in Robertson Quay were added to list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said MOH on Feb 14, 2021.

Restaurant Beast & Butterflies at M Social Singapore hotel and Bar Bar Black Sheep were among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday. Both are in Robertson Quay.

MOH provides a list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes, with the times when they visited, to get people who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

Close contacts would have already been notified, and there is no need to avoid those places as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

Yesterday, MOH announced 14 new coronavirus cases, all imported.

Thirteen of the 14 cases were placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

CONTROLLED

The remaining case is a 28-year-old Dutch man who tested negative for Covid-19 on arrival in Singapore last Wednesday.

The short-term visit pass holder was on a controlled itinerary during his stay, which was largely limited to his place of work on a vessel docked in Singapore, and his accommodation.

As part of the ministry's testing of such travellers, the man was tested again on Friday and confirmed positive the same day.

He was asymptomatic when tested but developed a fever on Saturday, said MOH.

The ministry added that all identified close contacts of the cases have been isolated and placed on quarantine.

They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine so the ministry can detect asymptomatic cases.

Yesterday's new cases take Singapore's total to 59,800.

The number of new cases in the community has increased from two in the week before to seven in the past week.

With 17 cases discharged yesterday, 59,606 patients have recovered from the disease.

There are 32 patients in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

This article was first published in The Straits Times

