Two enhanced smoking points being piloted in Clementi

The enclosed, filtered and air-conditioned unit is located at Block 311A Clementi Avenue 4.

The Bukit Timah division of Holland-Bukit Timah GRC started piloting two different enhanced designated smoking points at Clementi public housing estates from yesterday.

Both smoking points offer cooled spaces for smokers.

According to Ms Angela Wong, 38, constituency director of the Bukit Timah Constituency Office, the trial will last for an estimated six months.

While enhanced designated smoking points have been used in industrial and commercial areas, these are the first two in residential settings, she said.

The opening of the smoking points was attended by Ms Sim Ann, adviser to Bukit Timah grassroots organisations and Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development.

She said there had been more complaints about second-hand smoke from Bukit Timah residents, with people working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic. "Across many communities... our sense is that residential smoking has risen."

To get smokers to use the smoking points, they are located near flats. They also tackle the problem of daytime heat.

One of the two spaces is an enclosed, filtered and air-conditioned unit provided by Smoking Cabin SG, and the other is an open-air unit designed and developed by ST Engineering, using its Airbitat sustainable deep cooling technology.

The enclosed cabin at Block 311A Clementi Avenue 4 is equipped with an air-cleaning system to protect non-smokers and improve air quality outside. Its air-conditioning turns on when it detects someone entering and is turned off after 10 minutes of inactivity.

It uses three different filters to convert the second-hand smoke into clean air.

The open-air unit at Block 312D Clementi Avenue 4 is cooled by the natural process of water evaporation. The cooling can be activated within five seconds, by pressing a button, which activates the unit to operate for 15 minutes.

This unit is environmentally friendly and energy-efficient. The smoke is directed away and upwards by natural air exchange movements.

To limit the risk of Covid-19 transmission, spaces have been marked out at both smoking points.