Two Filipino maids killed in horror crash at Lucky Plaza

(Above) Passers-by ran over to help the victims.

A group of seven Filipinas were having a picnic outside Lucky Plaza yesterday when a black Honda Vezel suddenly drove straight at them.

Passers-by screamed at them to move away, but the car ploughed into them before crashing through a metal railing surrounding the mall.

The car then plunged into a carpark service road below, taking four women with it and pinning one of them under it, eyewitnesses told The New Paper.

The horrific accident left two women dead and four others with injuries.

The police, who were alerted at about 5pm, later arrested a 64-year-old man for dangerous driving causing death.

Investigations are ongoing.

The police said six women aged between 37 and 56 were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Two of them, aged 41 and 50, were unconscious and later died from their injuries.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it dispatched five ambulances after receiving a call for assistance. It said four of the six casualties had serious injuries.

One eyewitness, who wanted to be known only as Mr Sari, said the car, which was originally at the drop-off point of Lucky Plaza Apartment in Nutmeg Road, had turned into Jalan Kayu Manis - a side road - to make a U-turn.

The 46-year-old Jalan Kayu Manis resident told The New Paper the driver lost control of the car as he was exiting the cul-de-sac, resulting in the crash.

A 51-year-old Filipino domestic helper, who declined to be named, said the six casualties were part of a group of seven sitting near the railing.

One of the women, dressed in yellow, was sent tumbling down onto the carpark service road below. A woman in red was trapped underneath the car.

The helper said there was no one else in the car apart from the driver, who suffered an injury on his left forearm.

Another witness, who wanted to be known only as Mr Shaikh, told TNP some bystanders managed to lift the vehicle to rescue the trapped woman.

Among those who helped to lift the car was a 30-year-old technician, who wanted to be known only as Mr Swamy.

The worker from India said he and three friends heard a loud sound and ran over to help.

By then, the car and four women had fallen onto the carpark service road.

Two people came from inside the carpark, and the six of them lifted the car to free the woman.

Other passers-by helped check on the other victims.

The woman looked to be tearing after they pulled her out but lost consciousness, so a bystander performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on her, Mr Swamy said.

He said the woman had a gaping wound on her head, which was bleeding profusely.

"As humans, we want to try to help. My first instinct was to save her," Mr Swamy said.

"It would have been good if we could at least save one of the injured women."

TNP understands the suspect arrested in relation to the accident was a private-hire driver for Grab but was not on any job at the time and has since been suspended on its platform.

Grab said it is deeply saddened by the accident and is assisting the authorities in the investigation.

In a Facebook post last night, the Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE) said its officers were at the hospital and confirmed that all six victims were Filipino domestic workers. It was distressed to learn of the accident and is working with the authorities and Philippine Embassy to render assistance.

"We will be getting in touch with the employers and next of kin to find out the support they require and stand ready to render assistance," it added.

CDE urged the public not to circulate any photos or videos of the accident and not to speculate while investigations are ongoing out of respect for the victims and their families.

"Our prayers and thoughts are with the victims, and deepest condolences to the deceased's families."