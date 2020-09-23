Two fined for breaching circuit breaker rules at Robertson Quay

Two more men have been fined for gathering with others at Robertson Quay and flouting circuit breaker measures.

British nationals Alfred Jon Veloso Waring, 35, and Daniel Olalekan Olasunkanmi Olagunju, 31, were fined $8,000 and $8,500 respectively.

They each pleaded guilty yesterday to one charge of violating Covid-19 rules, which prohibited social gatherings between people from different households during the circuit breaker period from April 7 to June 1.

Olagunju had socialised with two women, including one who was with a child, at the steps near Italian restaurant Limoncello after a walk in the area on May 16 at about 3.50pm.

Others joined and left at various points, including Waring, who arrived at about 4.55pm.

Neither woman, nor others at the gathering, were named in court documents. The group dispersed only at about 6.45pm after two safe distancing ambassadors advised them to leave.

By then, Olagunju and Waring, who did not live together, had been there for two hours and 45 minutes and one hour and 50 minutes respectively.

Those at the gathering were also observed to have not worn face masks, or had masks pulled down, and failed to maintain a safe distance from each other.

Seeking a $9,000 fine, Deputy Public Prosecutors Timotheus Koh and Colin Ng said the men had breached Covid-19 rules in full view of the public.

A photo showing the gathering had also gone viral, with netizens calling out those involved for being selfish and disrespectful to front-line workers.

The DPPs told District Judge Eddy Tham: "(Olagunju and Waring) have given the impression that our laws can be disregarded with impunity."

Defence counsel Ramachandran Shiever sought a $7,000 fine and said the gathering was a result of a chance meeting.

For breaching circuit breaker measures, the men could have each been fined up to $10,000 and jailed for up to six months.

When asked if others at the gathering would be sanctioned, the Urban Redevelopment Authority told The New Paper: "Decisions on whether to take action against any identified individuals would depend on the findings of investigations, and the assessment made regarding their culpability."

Seven others - six men and a woman - were earlier fined between $8,000 and $9,000 for another gathering at Robertson Quay on the same day.

Six of them were among 98 people who had their work passes revoked between May 1 and June 25 and were permanently banned from working here after flouting circuit breaker measures.

TNP understands that Waring and Olagunju are both work pass holders. It is not clear if their passes have been revoked.