Two foreign workers on motorcycle die after accident involving a car

Two foreign workers on a motorcycle were killed in an accident that also involved a car, early on Saturday morning.

The police were alerted around 6am that a male motorcyclist from Malaysia, aged 27, and his pillion rider, Mr Sulthan Abdul Kathar Rahman Kareem, 33, from India, were involved in an accident with a car at the junction of Hougang Avenue 3 and Airport Road.

The two were taken, unconscious, to Changi General Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

They were heading for a roti prata restaurant near Kaki Bukit where they worked, said Mr Sulthan's cousin, Mr Kalandar Maraikayar Mohamed Riyas, 36.

"My cousin was the sole breadwinner of his family, who are living back home in the Kottaipattinam village in sothern India," Mr Kalandar said.

Mr Sulthan had been working in Singapore for more than four years.

He leaves his wife, 22, a two-year-old daughter, and his parents, both in their 60s.

RAISE FUNDS

Mr Kalandar added that Mr Sulthan's friends and family are trying to raise funds for his funeral and to provide financial aid to his family.

"We are looking for possible ways to raise funds, since he was very poor," Mr Kalandar said.

The 39-year-old male driver of the car was arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.