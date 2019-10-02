Two girls, 11, found after allegedly running away

The police put up an appeal for information on Twitter with photos of both girls.

Two 11-year-old girls who had allegedly planned to run away from home together were found more than 24 hours later by a schoolmate and her father.

The two Primary 5 pupils from Fernvale Primary School had set off for school as usual at about 7am on Monday.

But when they were not home at the usual time, their parents checked with the school and found that both girls had not attended school that day.

The girls were last seen at 7am at Seletar Mall, which is near their school.

On Monday, the police put up an appeal for information on Twitter, carrying photos of both girls. They were found at about 3.30pm yesterday.

The father of one of the girls, Mr Farhan Syed, told The New Paper that his daughter, Nyla Taj Syed, had a fixed schedule and was usually punctual, so when he realised she was not home an hour after she was supposed to be, he began to worry and rushed down to the school.

UNABLE TO EAT OR SLEEP

"I had called the cops even before we got to the school. We have been searching since Monday evening and have not been able to eat or sleep," he said.

Nyla, who according to Lianhe Wanbao, is American-born, and Singaporean schoolmate Aletha Kwek, were both members of their school's dance group.

Mrs Kwek, 41, who described Aletha as a well-behaved girl, told Wanbao she did not suspect anything amiss as her daughter had left home with few possessions and little money.

Mr Richard Kwok, 42, a marketing director, whose daughter was a schoolmate of the girls, said he found the girls at Seletar Mall around 2.50pm yesterday.

He was taking his daughter to tuition class when they spotted the two girls leaving the mall, he wrote on Facebook.

Mr Kwok told TNP that his daughter recognised them despite the two covering themselves up with hoods and scarves.

He said he took the girls to the mall's Burger King outlet to sit down, where he confirmed their identities and alerted the police and school.

Mr Kwok added that the girls appeared emotional.

Mr Syed said: "We are grateful, we had so many calls from friends, neighbours and even strangers who volunteered to help search for my daughter.

"One even stayed out till 3am to look out for her."

He added that he was moved by the community spirit in Singapore, and the overwhelming amount of help and support he had received, even from strangers.

Fernvale Primary School principal, Madam Balakrishna Vyjanthimala, told TNP last night: "We are thankful that the two students are safe. We are in close contact with the students' families.

"The students will be offered counselling when they return to school, and we will continue to monitor their well-being."