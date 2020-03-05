Two jailed after Orchard Towers attack left man dead

Six men and a woman were allegedly involved in the killing of Mr Satheesh Noel Gobidass, who died on July 2 last year.

Two men from the group involved in a fatal brawl at Orchard Towers in July last year were jailed yesterday.

Ang Da Yuan was sentenced to eight months in jail and six strokes of the cane, while Joel Tan Yun Sheng was given four weeks' jail.

The men, both 26, pleaded guilty to assault, and Ang also pleaded guilty to consorting with Tan Sen Yang, who had a karambit knife with him.

The victim, Mr Satheesh Noel Gobidass, 31, died on July 2 a few hours after he was attacked.

The other assailants involved are Natalie Siow Yu Zhen, 23, Tan Hong Sheng, 22, Loo Boon Chong, 26, Chan Jia Xing, 26, and Tan Sen Yang, 28.

Four of them have had their murder charges reduced, and their cases are still pending.

Tan Sen Yang is the only one still facing a murder charge.

On July 2, Joel Tan, Ang and a group of friends had gone to the Naughty Girl Club on the second storey of Orchard Towers and were about to leave around 6.20am when a second group of about five people walked in, causing congestion at the doorway.

Joel heard terse and vulgar words between Tan Sen Yang and people from the other group, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Ang Feng Qian.

DPP Ang said secret society slogans were exchanged between the accused persons' group and the other group.

Ang and Tan Sen Yang taunted the other group, and security officers at the club intervened. Other people, including Mr Satheesh, congregated near the entrance.

Tan Sen Yang swung the knife around, slashing a security officer and another man's face.

After they heard someone shout "police", the accused persons' group went to the ground floor, where Ang and the victim started a fight. A scuffle ensued among Joel Tan, Ang, Tan Sen Yang, Siow and Mr Satheesh.

DPP Ang said: "Tan then swung the blade of his karambit knife at the region of the victim's lower jaw and neck in a punching motion with his right hand, and slashed him a few times. Immediately, Joel noticed a lot of blood on the victim's face."

PUNCHED

Joel Tan then punched the back of the victim's head, and Ang was restrained by the other members after he continued to assault the victim.

The group then fled in different directions.

Mr Josephus Tan and Mr Cory Wong from Invictus Law Corporation who are representing Joel Tan, said their client had coordinated the collective surrender of some of the accused persons, and also contacted the police.

The lawyers from the Kertar and Sandhu law firm representing Ang, Mr Kertar Singh, Mr Anil Sandhu, and Mr Mohamed Arshad, said their client is very remorseful for his actions.