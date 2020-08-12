Two kids among 61 new cases, lowest daily total in three months

A total of 61 new Covid-19 patients were announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday, the lowest daily total in more than three months since April 2, when 49 new infections were reported.

Two young children were among the new cases.

The first, a one-year-old Singaporean girl, experienced an onset of symptoms on Saturday. The baby was one of two patients in the community announced yesterday.

Both were linked to previous cases and were tested while under quarantine, said MOH.

The other was a three-year-old girl, a long-term visit pass holder.

The Indian national was asymptomatic when tested and was one of three imported patients announced yesterday.

All three had arrived from India and had been placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore. They had been tested while serving their notices, said MOH.

Meanwhile, Bukit Timah Market and Food Centre, 111 Somerset and a FairPrice outlet at Bukit Panjang Plaza were added to the list of places visited by coronavirus patients while they were infectious.

The ministry provides the list of locations and the times that infectious Covid-19 patients have visited for at least 30 minutes to get those who were there at those times to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

NOTIFIED

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining new patients announced yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 55,353.

MOH added that 37 clusters in dormitories have been closed, and the dormitories now house only recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative for Covid-19 infection.

About 22,500 workers were still serving out their quarantine period as of yesterday.

These workers will be tested when their isolation ends, and MOH expects the number of cases announced daily to remain high, before tapering down.

By the numbers

61 New cases

27 Deaths

2 New cases in community

519 Discharged yesterday

3 Imported cases

50113 Total recovered

55353 Total cases

104 Total in hospital