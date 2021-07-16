Two KTV lounges in Selegie to close till July 30

Two KTV lounges at Parklane Shopping Mall in Selegie will be closed until July 30, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday, in view of an outbreak linked to such venues.

They are Las Vegas KTV and Tuberose KTV at 35 Selegie Road. The closures are to break any potential chains of transmission and enable deep cleaning, said MOH.

This means nine KTV lounges that were converted to food and beverage outlets have been closed.

Covid-19 testing is free for anyone who visited both outlets or other lounges and clubs operating as F&B outlets between June 29 and yesterday.

Those who interacted with social hostesses in any setting in the same period should also get tested.

For more details on the testing operations, the public may visit the following link: go.gov.sg/ktv-testing

MOH also announced special testing operations for all staff of the ComfortDelGro Driving Centre in Ubi Avenue 4, after six cases were linked to the emerging cluster.

The driving centre will be closed to all members of the public till July 29.

Overall, MOH announced 42 new locally transmitted cases yesterday, of which 34 belonged to the fast-growing KTV cluster.

The 34 cases make the KTV cluster the second-largest active cluster, at 88 cases, after just two days. The current largest active cluster is the Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre cluster at 94 cases.

Of the 42 locally transmitted cases, 17 have been linked to previous cases and quarantined, while 21 were linked and detected through surveillance. Four cases are currently unlinked.

There were also six imported cases, said MOH.

There were 48 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at noon yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 62,852.

There are currently 25 active Covid-19 clusters, with three to 94 infections each.

Of the 180 patients currently in hospital, most are well and under observation.

One person is in critical condition in the intensive care unit while seven require oxygen supplementation.

Separately, MOH said 12 cases were detected at two households at Block 639 Rowell Road in Little India.

In order to uncover any infection in the community, the ministry said it would conduct mandatory Covid-19 testing for residents of the block.

It will be conducted in the pavilion at Block 636 Veerasamy Road today between 9am and 4pm.

By the numbers

48 New cases

38 Community, linked

4 Community, unlinked

6 Imported

36 Deaths

180 In hospital

25 Open clusters

62,852 Total cases