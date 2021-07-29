Two KTV lounges set to reopen remain closed

Wu Bistro at Golden Mile Complex is part of the KTV cluster, which now has 247 cases.

Two KTV lounges that were meant to reopen yesterday will remain closed.

Checks by The Straits Times on a third outlet revealed that it had not reopened either.

The Health Ministry (MOH) said on July 13 that Club Dolce at Balestier Point, Wu Bistro at Golden Mile Complex and Club De Zara at Textile Centre will be closed from July 13 to July 27 after the ministry detected likely ongoing transmissions of Covid-19 at those places.

They are part of the KTV cluster, which now has 247 cases.

But ST understands that the KTV outlets will not reopen now, as that announcement came before the country returned to phase two (heightened alert) last Thursday.

MOH said on July 16 that operations at all nightlife establishments that pivoted to food and beverage outlets would be suspended from July 16 to July 30.

Mr Darren Peh, owner of Club Dolce, said: "We will remain closed for now because we want the Covid-19 situation here to stabilise first."

When asked if he had received any instructions from the authorities on whether his outlet would be allowed to reopen, he declined to comment further.

A source familiar with Club De Zara's operations told ST the outlet would stay closed for the time being.

QUARANTINE

He said: "All the staff just completed their quarantine yesterday. We are in the midst of settling down so we cannot open up so soon. Even if we were to open for takeaway, we still need to order the ingredients, and it will take some time. We are still discussing how to proceed."

None of the club's staff tested positive, the source claimed.