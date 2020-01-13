Two maids hurt in Lucky Plaza crash in stable condition in hospital

(Above) Passers-by ran over to help the victims.

Two foreign domestic workers are still in hospital, two weeks after being hit by a car outside Lucky Plaza. But they are now in stable condition.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE) chairman Yeo Guat Kwang said in a Facebook post that Ms Arceli Picar Nucos and Ms Egnal Layugan Limbauan have been moved to normal wards.

The two were placed in the intensive care unit on Dec 29, after they and four other Filipino domestic workers were struck by a black Honda that crashed through a pavement railing and plunged several metres onto the exit lane of the Lucky Plaza carpark.

A 64-year-old male driver was arrested at the scene for dangerous driving causing death.

The accident killed Ms Nucos's sister Arlyn, 50, as well as Ms Abigail Danao Leste, 41.

Two other victims - Ms Demet Limbauan Limbauan and Ms Laila Flores Laudencia - have been discharged from Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

They are continuing their recovery and will continue working with their current employers, Mr Yeo said yesterday.

MONTHLY SUPPORT

The CDE, which has raised more than $380,000 for the victims, intends to disburse an initial payment to the families of the deceased in the coming days.

This will be "to cover their most urgent and immediate needs", Mr Yeo said.

"Following this initial payment, we will be making continuous monthly support payments to the four surviving workers and the dependants of the two deceased, up until they have regained financial independence or the donated funds are exhausted."

Personal accident insurance claims have been filed by the employers of all six workers, he added.

Mr Adrian Bernie Candolada, charge d'affaires at the Philippine Embassy here, told The Straits Times that Ms Nucos and Ms Limbauan have undergone multiple operations.

"Rehabilitation for both of them will take longer. We expect their next of kin to arrive to visit them as well as help decide where they will undergo their rehab after they get out of the hospital," said Mr Candolada. - TIFFANY FUMIKO TAY