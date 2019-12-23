Two Malaysian men arrested after suspected drugs found in lorry

Bottles of brown liquid, believed to be kratom, were found by ICA officers.

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers found four bottles of brown liquid, believed to be kratom, in a Malaysia-registered lorry on Dec 10, the ICA said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Two other bottles containing remnants of a similar liquid were also found hidden under and behind the driver's seat.

Kratom contains mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine, which are Class A controlled drugs.

Two Malaysian men, aged 35 and 38, were arrested. The case has been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau, added the ICA.

Anyone found guilty of importing Class A controlled drugs into Singapore will be jailed for five to 30 years and given five to 15 strokes of the cane.