Two Malaysian men arrested after suspected drugs found in lorry

Bottles of brown liquid, believed to be kratom, were found by ICA officers. PHOTO: ICA
Dec 23, 2019 06:00 am

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers found four bottles of brown liquid, believed to be kratom, in a Malaysia-registered lorry on Dec 10, the ICA said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Two other bottles containing remnants of a similar liquid were also found hidden under and behind the driver's seat.

Kratom contains mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine, which are Class A controlled drugs.

Two Malaysian men, aged 35 and 38, were arrested. The case has been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau, added the ICA.

Anyone found guilty of importing Class A controlled drugs into Singapore will be jailed for five to 30 years and given five to 15 strokes of the cane.

