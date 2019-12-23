Two Malaysian men arrested after suspected drugs found in lorry
Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers found four bottles of brown liquid, believed to be kratom, in a Malaysia-registered lorry on Dec 10, the ICA said in a Facebook post yesterday.
Two other bottles containing remnants of a similar liquid were also found hidden under and behind the driver's seat.
Kratom contains mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine, which are Class A controlled drugs.
Two Malaysian men, aged 35 and 38, were arrested. The case has been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau, added the ICA.
Anyone found guilty of importing Class A controlled drugs into Singapore will be jailed for five to 30 years and given five to 15 strokes of the cane.
