Two men arrested after brawl outside A&W at Jewel Changi Airport

Screengrabs of the 16-second video of the fight that was posted online.

A brawl on Sunday morning at Jewel Changi Airport ended with the arrest of two men.

Police said they were alerted to a call for assistance at 78 Airport Boulevard at about 11am.

The two men, aged 43 and 55, were arrested for affray, police added.

In a video of the fight that has been circulating online, a group of about 10 men and women were seen throwing punches and pulling each other's hair and clothes just outside fast-food joint A&W, as shouts of "Security! Security!" rang out.

Twitter user Lekha.C.Shiva posted the video yesterday afternoon, suggesting the group could have been fighting over seats at the popular American fast-food chain, known for its long lines in Singapore.

Drama at A&W cause of seats, relax la guys, take ferry to bayam eat and come back 😂

Her tweet that has garnered more than 57,000 views said: "Drama at A&W because of seats, relax la guys, take ferry to (Batam), eat and come back."

In the 16-second video, a man with a blue backpack can be seen kicking and hitting the head of a younger man, who is seen pulling the hair of a woman in a striped T-shirt.

PUNCH

Soon after, a third man wearing a black T-shirt and dark green bermuda shorts punches the man with the blue backpack, before a woman is seen separating the two.

In the midst of the violent confrontation, a woman with a child in a stroller rushes to the scene before pulling herself and the stroller away as the violence escalated.

Others were seen trying to break up the fight as people shouting for them to "stop" can be heard from the video.

When contacted, a spokesman for Jewel Changi Airport directed The New Paper to the police.

Police investigations are still ongoing.