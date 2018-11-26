Two men arrested in case of armed robbery with hurt in Corporation Road

Two men were arrested on Saturday in a case of armed robbery with hurt.

On Friday at about 9.30pm, the police received a report from a woman who said she had been robbed of her two mobile phones by a man wielding a knife in Corporation Road.

Through ground investigations and the checking of police cameras, officers from Jurong Police Division established the identity of the 34-year-old man and arrested him on Saturday afternoon at 4.30pm in Kang Ching Road, which is about 500m from Corporation Road.

He is expected to be charged in court today with armed robbery with hurt.

The police also arrested a 36-year-old man, who is believed to have been in possession of the two mobile phones, for dishonestly receiving stolen property.

The two mobile phones were seized as case exhibits.

Investigations against him are ongoing.

The penalty for armed robbery with hurt is a jail term of at least five years and up to 20 years, and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

For dishonestly receiving stolen property, the penalty is up to five years in jail, or a fine, or both. - DAVID SUN