Two men arrested for fight over urinal

Two men were arrested for an alleged fight over a urinal in Aljunied MRT station on Sunday.

The police said they were alerted to a call for assistance at 8.20pm at 81 Lorong 25 Geylang.

Two men, aged 32 and 29, were arrested for affray, the police added.

In photos sent to citizen journalism site Stomp, at least three police officers were seen confronting a group of men.

The two men were arguing over whose turn it was to use the last available urinal in the toilet, said the netizen, who sent the photo to Stomp.

"It escalated into a big fight, from inside the toilet to outside, and also involved the men's respective companions," the netizen, identified only as Leonard, told Stomp.

He alerted officers from the Public Transport Security Command, who were patrolling the area and they broke up the fight.