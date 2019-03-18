Two men assisting investigations into videos of PM's son and fake post

The doctored post was made to mimic Prime Minster Lee Hsien Loong’s posts on his Facebook account

Two men are currently assisting the police in their investigations into three videos of Prime Minster Lee Hsien Loong's son, Mr Li Yipeng, and a fake Facebook post that was doctored to look like it was made by PM Lee on the incident.

The series of three videos began circulating on Saturday, and showed a 31-year-old Singaporean driver questioning Mr Li at a taxi stand and in his car.

It is understood that the vehicle was not a private-hire car.

In the videos, the man had offered and given Mr Li a ride and was heard asking him repeatedly to confirm his identity, his residential address and the security arrangements for him.

Mr Li, 36, who was seated in the back seat, appeared uncomfortable with the line of questioning, and he later told the driver that it was inappropriate.

In a statement yesterday, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and that the videos were taken without Mr Li's knowledge or permission.

The statement said: "The police are looking into the matter with the assistance of the driver because the nature of the questions raises serious security concerns, given Mr Li's background."

CONVICTED EARLIER

The police added that in 2014, the driver was convicted of taking a vehicle without the owner's consent under the Road Traffic Act and that an offence of driving without a valid insurance under the Road Traffic Act was taken into consideration during his sentencing.

The New Paper understands the driver was previously given a police warning over a case of theft in dwelling.

TNP also understands a police report had also been previously lodged against him for criminal intimidation.

The police said they were also investigating the circulation of a photo showing a Facebook posting purportedly made by Mr Lee about the incident.

The photo, of which the contents have been established to be fake, contained a doctored post made to mimic Mr Lee's posts on his Facebook account, and appeared to be signed off by LHL, reminiscent of his style on social media posts.

The image has been circulating online on platforms such as Telegram and Facebook.

A 39-year-old man is assisting the police in this investigation.

Mr Li, who has Asperger's syndrome, is the second of Mr Lee's four children. The Prime Minister also has a daughter and two other sons.

In response to media queries yesterday, Ms Chang Li Lin, PM Lee's press secretary, said that he was aware of the incident, the videos and the fake Facebook post.

"It is of concern that a vulnerable person can be taken advantage of like this," she said.

"Yipeng happens to be PM's son, but many other vulnerable persons go about Singapore on their own, and they must be able to do so safely, without being taken advantage of or harassed and without their privacy being breached."

Ms Chang said that as the matter was being investigated by the police, PM Lee would not comment further.

She added: "PM Lee thanks the members of public who have expressed concern about the matter."