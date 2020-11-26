Singapore

Two men charged over defacing and removing election posters

David Sun
Nov 26, 2020 06:00 am

Two men were charged yesterday with defacing and removing election posters during the General Election 2020.

Lim Song Huat, 48, was slapped with three charges under the Parliamentary Elections Act.

Constantine Paul, 51, was hit with two charges under the same Act.

Lim is alleged to have defaced three People's Action Party posters along the service road of Woodlands Street 13 on the morning of July 3.

PULLED DOWN

He allegedly tore two of the posters and used a black pen to draw a line across the third.

Paul is alleged to have pulled down two Progress Singapore Party posters along Bukit Batok East Avenue 5 on the evening of June 30.

Both men indicated yesterday they intended to plead guilty to the charges.

They are expected to be back in court on Jan 7. If convicted, they can be fined up to $1,000, or jailed for up to a year, for each charge.

COURT & CRIME

davidsun@sph.com.sg
Read articles by David Sun