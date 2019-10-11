Two men charged over pistol, bullets found in CNB raid

Officers found the pistol, loaded with four rounds, and four spare bullets.

Two Singaporean men were hauled to court yesterday after a loaded pistol and bullets were found in a Jurong West flat this week.

It is believed to be the first such case in a decade.

Muhammad Ikram Abdul Aziz and Amirul Asyraff Muhammad Junus appeared via video-link and have been remanded at Central Police Division for further investigations.

Ikram, 24, is accused of unlawfully possessing a Shooters Sea Hawk pistol at his third-storey home in Jurong West Street 72 on Tuesday at about 7.15pm.

Amirul, 25, had allegedly consorted with Ikram at the flat in February, probably knowing Ikram had the weapon, according to court documents.

LOADED

Ikram had led police and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers to his flat where the pistol, loaded with four rounds, and four spare bullets were found.

The origins of the firearm are still being investigated.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Superintendent Aaron Tang, CNB's director of intelligence division, said narcotics officers have come across cases where drug offenders are sometimes prepared to resort to violence, even using firearms.

"This (the pistol) poses a clear and present threat to society, and it also poses a danger to our front-line officers who need to enforce the law," he said.

CNB had acted on information that Ikram and Amirul were involved in illicit drug activities and had firearms.

Ikram was arrested at the void deck of the Jurong block on Tuesday.

Amirul was arrested at Woodlands Street 13 on Wednesday at about 2.30am.

No drugs were found on the two men, and the results of their urine analysis are pending.

The pair are expected to be back in court next Thursday.

If found guilty of unlawful possession of the pistol, Ikram faces between five and 10 years' jail and at least six strokes of the cane.

Amirul can face the same punishment as Ikram, if convicted.

The last discovery of a person in possession of illegal firearms was in 2009, when a lorry driver was found with a loaded semi-automatic pistol hidden in his vehicle.

Then 42, he was jailed for 12½ years and given 17 strokes of the cane.