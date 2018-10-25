Two men charged over toy grenades put in public spots

Two 58-year-old Singaporean men were taken to court yesterday after they allegedly placed toy grenades in public places with the intention of duping others into believing that the devices would explode.

Ho Hee Hew and Elankovan Marimuthu were each charged with one count of an offence under the United Nations Act.

Court documents did not state if the two men were in cahoots with each other.

Ho is accused of placing a brown bag with an attached toy grenade at Exit A of Clarke Quay MRT station around 4.30pm on Sept 16 last year.

In a statement on Tuesday, police said officers were alerted to the case about 30 minutes later.

"Through ground enquiries, officers from Central Police Division and Public Transport Security Command established the identity of the man who is believed to have intentionally left the bag at the station," it added.

Officers arrested Ho the next day.

Elankovan allegedly placed a toy grenade next to a fire hydrant at the Istana Park on Nov 3 last year.

The New Paper earlier reported that the police later cordoned off a section of the park at the junction of Penang Road and Penang Lane, near Dhoby Ghaut MRT station.

The toy grenade was removed around 5.20pm that day and Penang Lane was reopened to traffic.

The two men were each offered bail of $5,000 yesterday. - SHAFFIQ ALKHATIB