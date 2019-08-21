Two men charged in separate cheating cases

Two men were in court yesterday in separate cheating cases.

In the first case, Sathish Nair Dhanabalan, 35, allegedly cheated four people by claiming there was a currency exchange investment with high returns, purportedly by Barclays Bank.

According to court documents, the scams mostly occurred in March 2017, with three victims transferring sums of up to $130,000 to his bank account.

In June that year, Sathish allegedly used the same scheme to cheat a fourth victim into transferring $55,000 to a friend's bank account.

Sathish was arrested on Monday and faces 12 cheating charges, with additional forgery charges expected.

He will return to court on Sept 17.

In the second case, former financial consultant Daniel Ross Harland, 32, allegedly cheated seven victims out of $185,000 by claiming a Prudential endowment plan had higher guaranteed returns.

The Singapore permanent resident allegedly duped victims into believing the PRUinvestor Guaranteed Plus policy - a single premium five-year endowment plan he was offering - had a guaranteed return of 10 per cent or 20 per cent.

Police received a report against Harland last August. He is accused of committing the offences between March 2017 and June last year.

He claimed to have worked as a financial planning consultant for Prudential between November 2016 and July 2018. He was arrested last Wednesday and faces nine cheating charges. He will return to court on Sept 24 and was given bail of $15,000.

If convicted of cheating, both men can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.