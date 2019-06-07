Two men fined for beer bottle attack at Bendemeer Road coffee shop

A heated argument in a coffee shop last year saw two cousins throwing broken beer bottles at four victims.

Yesterday, Chua Wei Kiat, 27, and Oh Zhi Xiang, 24, were both fined $4,000 and $5,000 respectively.

Last May, Oh's sister told him that their mother was drunk and someone wanted to beat her up.

Oh, Chua, and two friends headed to a coffee shop at Block 27 Bendemeer Road.

There, Oh's mother pointed to one of the victims, Mr Lim Soon Heng, 52, and said he wanted to beat her up.

Oh decided to watch his mother from a distance, so the duo and their friends walked away.

After a few minutes, the group returned to the coffee shop, and Chua and Oh argued with the four victims - Mr Lim, Mr Ng Eng Kui, 60, Mr Ho Chin Chye, 45, and Mr Tan Soo Guan, 65.

Chua and Oh smashed beer bottles and threw them at the four men before punching them multiple times.

One of their friends kicked one of the four victims. The victims retaliated, picking up plastic chairs to hit Chua, Oh, and their friend. The victims suffered bruises and one of them had a fracture.