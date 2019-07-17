Two men fined for non-compliant mobility devices

Former GrabFood driver Jegatheswaran Kalaiselvan rode into Mr Liaw Bok Chai, 75, on a pedestrian pathway.

Two men became the first people to be punished for using non-compliant devices on public paths under the Active Mobility Act (AMA).

On Monday evening, Aidel Ja'apar, 49, was fined $700 for riding a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) that did not meet technical requirements.

And yesterday, Loh Izel Feizal, 40, was fined $600 for riding a personal mobility device (PMD) that was 76cm-wide, 6cm more than the prescribed width.

Under the AMA, which took effect in May last year, both PMDs and PABs cannot weigh more than 20kg, be wider than 70cm, and go faster than 25kmh.

Aidel had been charged with riding an unapproved PAB on a footpath along Yishun Avenue 9 last October. PABs are not allowed on footpaths.

His PAB was also non-compliant as its motor did not cut off when he stopped pedalling.

The motor in approved PABs can only provide power when the user is pedalling the bike.

In Loh's case, he was caught riding a non-compliant e-scooter on a footpath along Mountbatten Road in May last year.Currently serving time for drug-related offences, Loh was jailed two days as he was unable to pay the $600 fine.

Land Transport Authority prosecutor Daniel Marini said the authority took a serious view of non-compliant PMDs being used on public paths as it endangered public safety.

Citing more PMD-related incidents, he added: "The requirements on the weight, width or speed of PMDs are imposed to protect the general public (and) to minimise potential harm and the likelihood of accidents."

In 2017 and 2018, there were 228 reported accidents involving PMDs on public paths and 196 resulted in injury.

In a separate case, Jegatheswaran Kalaiselvan, 22, a former GrabFood deliveryman, was given a week's short detention order yesterday after colliding with a pedestrian.

Mr Liaw Bok Chai, 75, suffered a brain injury from the accident.

Jegatheswaran had pleaded guilty last month to causing grievous hurt to Mr Liaw by a negligent act, and must complete 140 hours of community service within a year.

He was riding along a pedestrian pathway at Block 152 Serangoon North Avenue 1 last October but failed to spot Mr Liaw coming down a staircase.

Mr Liaw sustained bleeding in his brain and fractured his right cheek bone but has fully recovered.