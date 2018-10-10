Two men found guilty under new contempt of court laws

Civil activist Jolovan Wham and opposition politician John Tan were yesterday found guilty of scandalising the judiciary in separate Facebook posts, making them the first to be dealt with under contempt of court laws that took effect last October.

The High Court found that the posts had impugned the integrity and impartiality of the Singapore courts and posed a risk that public confidence in the administration of justice would be undermined.

Wham had made a Facebook post on April 27 stating that Singapore's courts are not as independent as Malaysia's on cases with political implications.

The remarks accompanied a link to an online article, "Malaysiakini mounts constitutional challenge against Anti-Fake News Act".

The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) then initiated contempt of court action against him.

On May 6, Tan, a Singapore Democratic Party politician, stated on Facebook that the AGC's actions confirmed the truth of Wham's comment.

The cases against the duo, the first to be brought under the Administration of Justice (Protection) Act, were argued before Justice Woo Bih Li in July. Back then, Senior State Counsel Francis Ng, representing the AGC, argued that Wham's remarks implied to an average person that if the constitutional challenge in Malaysia were to happen in Singapore, it would fail due to a lack of judicial independence here.

Lawyers Eugene Thuraisingam and Choo Zheng Xi, who acted for Wham, argued he was merely comparing the two judicial systems, which constitutes fair criticism.

Mr Thuraisingam made the case that Tan's statement was not directed at the courts but at the AGC.

The defence also argued that the provision in the Act that governs contempt by scandalising the courts violates the constitutional right to freedom of speech, as it effectively criminalises speech that has only a small likelihood of undermining confidence in the administration of justice.

However, Justice Woo ruled yesterday that the provision was constitutional.

He said that since Wham's post impugned the integrity and impartiality of the Singapore courts, Tan's post - which was "not premised on objective facts or on a rational basis"- did likewise.

The case has been adjourned for sentencing.