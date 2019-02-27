Lorry driver in viral video of Jalan Eunos road rage incident arrested, cyclist investigated

In the video, the cyclist can be seen punching the lorry driver in the face.

The lorry driver in a viral video of a road rage incident was arrested yesterday.

The police were alerted to the incident at 10.30am on Sunday.

According to the Singapore Police Force, preliminary investigation revealed that the dispute arose after the lorry driver overtook the cyclist along Jalan Eunos.

A confrontation followed and when the cyclist rode away, the lorry driver allegedly tailed him before veering into his lane and forcing him off the road.

PUNCHED

In the video, the lorry driver got out of the lorry and rushed toward the cyclist, who punched the driver in the face.

The lorry driver, 32, was arrested for a rash act endangering the personal safety of others and if convicted, he could be jailed up to six months or fined a maximum of $2,500, or both.

The cyclist, 55, is being investigated for voluntarily causing hurt and if convicted, he could face up to two years' imprisonment or be fined up to $5,000, or both.

In a statement yesterday, the police said: "All motorists are urged to drive safely and strictly abide by traffic rules and regulations.

"The police will not hesitate to take firm action against motorists who choose to endanger the safety of other road users."