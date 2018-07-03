Two men jailed for sex with same underage girl

He was a full-time national serviceman with the Singapore Police Force, attached to the special operations command, when he befriended a 13-year-old girl on the mobile app WeChat, exchanged explicit text messages and then had sex with her.

The offence came to light when the secondary school student's mother found conversations, photographs and videos of a sexual nature on her daughter's mobile phone.

Yesterday, Abdul Rashid Sapuan, 26, was sentenced to 15 months' jail for consensual sexual penetration of a minor under 14.

The mother's discovery also led to another man being hauled to court for the same offence.

Rosidi Ayop Jr Flora, 21, was yesterday sentenced to 13 months' jail.

A third man will be in court to face similar charges committed on the same girl on July 23.

In Rashid's case, the court heard that he got to know the girl, now 15, on Sept 24, 2016, via the app. After exchanging numbers, they chatted about sex and sent explicit photographs of themselves to each other.

The girl, who cannot be identified due to a gag order, wanted to be Rashid's girlfriend, but he told her to wait until she finished her O levels.

Two days later, they met at her flat while her mother was at work and had protected sex.

Rashid was forced to hide under her bed when her godfather turned up suddenly, and he waited until the older man left before leaving the flat himself.

About a month later, Ayop, a Filipino national and Singapore permanent resident now serving his national service, had unprotected sex with her in the same flat.

He got to know the girl earlier in the year on the MeowChat app before they started exchanging explicit messages in February 2016.

At the time of the offence, Ayop was serving a 30-month probation for being a member of an unlawful society.

He already had antecedents for theft-in-dwelling and for being a member of an unlawful assembly.

The girl was examined at KK Women's and Children's Hospital and found to have hymenal tears. A psychiatric evaluation assessed her to have an IQ score of 87, which indicates low to average range of intelligence.

For sexual penetration of a minor, the two men could have been jailed up to 20 years' and be liable to a fine and caning.