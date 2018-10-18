Two men lauded for helping stop upskirters

(From left) Mr Yap Zuo Peng, Mr Yusman Yusoff with his son Mohd Ashqil, and Public Transport Security Command Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police Koh Wei Keong.

Mr Yusman Yusoff, 41, became suspicious when he saw a man hurrying towards Toa Payoh MRT station suddenly turn around to follow a young woman who came out from the station.

Mr Yusman, who was having a drink after work on Sept 19, decided to tail them and saw the man take an upskirt video of the woman with his smartphone.

The father of three, who works for a courier service, said: "When I saw what was happening, I was shocked."

He alerted Public Transport Security Command (TransCom) officers and helped them track down the 23-year-old suspect, who admitted to taking the photos when confronted.

Mr Yusman was one of two Singaporeans who were commended yesterday for their public-spiritedness in helping to detain two suspects in separate upskirt cases.

His five-year-old son, Mohd Ashquil, who wants to be a policeman, followed him to the ceremony at TransCom in Paya Lebar.

The other award recipient, Mr Yap Zuo Peng, 27, was going up an escalator at Hougang MRT station on Oct 3 when he saw a man behaving suspiciously behind a woman.

He said: "He was standing two steps from her when he slipped his mobile phone under her skirt."

Mr Yap, who deals in electronic accessories, said it looked like the suspect was using an earpiece as a shutter to snap photos with his smartphone.

He grabbed the man's arm and his phone, and told the woman, who looked to be in her mid-20s, to take a photo of the suspect.

ARRESTED

He also asked her to check the suspect's phone and she found four upskirt photos.

They then approached a station master while waiting for the police, who later arrested the 21-year-old suspect.

TransCom Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police Koh Wei Keong, said the two men's willingness to step forward to help the victims was commendable.

"Such acts go a long way to help deter crime on the public transport network," he added.

They were among 12 people to have been commended by TransCom so far this year.