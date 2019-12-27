Two men nabbed over fake Apple AirPods

Two men aged 19 and 23 have been arrested following a series of cheating cases involving Apple AirPods, the police said on Wednesday.

They said they received multiple reports between Dec 21 and Dec 23 from victims claiming they were cheated by two men into buying fake Apple AirPods after responding to an online advertisement.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division arrested them on Monday.

Investigations are ongoing.

If convicted of cheating, they can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

The police advised shoppers to be wary of people selling goods at prices that are too good to be true.

Customers should also read reviews of the seller's services or contact past customers to check their track record.

The police also reminded customers to remember that the party they are dealing with online is a stranger, and whenever possible, pay only upon receiving your item. - HIDAYAH ISKANDAR