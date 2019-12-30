Two men taken to court over stabbing incident in Jurong East

Six months after his release from prison, he allegedly stabbed a man multiple times with a penknife at a Housing Board block in Jurong East.

But in less than a week, Shukry Rezza Arman, 23, was tracked down and arrested at a flat in Jalan Berseh last Tuesday.

Appearing in court last Thursday, Shukry was accused of using a dangerous weapon to voluntarily cause hurt to Muhammad Syamir Mohd Yusoff at about 9am on Dec 19.

The stabbing allegedly occurred on the second-storey corridor of Block 248 Jurong East Street 24.

Police said last Wednesday that the victim was found with multiple injuries and was conscious when taken to hospital.

A second man, Fadly Afiq Felani Razali, 30, was also hauled to court last Thursday and is accused of consorting with Shukry at the carpark of the Jurong East block while Shukry had the penknife.

He was arrested along with Shukry at the Jalan Berseh flat for their suspected involvement in the stabbing.

Two women, aged 21 and 23, were found in the unit, and all four were also nabbed for suspected drug-related offences.

Investigations against the two women are ongoing.

Shukry was also charged with possessing a foldable knife with a 5cm blade while at a 16th-storey flat in Jalan Berseh on Tuesday at 9.10pm.

Both Shukry and Fadly were out on remission orders when they allegedly committed these offences.

Fadly was not supposed to commit offences between March 12 and Jan 15, 2021, while Shukry was not supposed to commit offences between May 18 and March 31, 2020.

Shukry also faces two counts of breaching a mandatory aftercare condition of his remission order.

Shukry and Fadly are in remand and their cases have been adjourned to Jan 22 pending a Health Sciences Authority report.