Two million more $20 Bicentennial notes launched

Members of the public can apply online for the Singapore Bicentennial $20 commemorative note from today until Oct 13. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has announced that it is launching the online application service for two million more pieces of the note.

Singapore citizens and permanent residents can apply for the notes at go.gov.sg/mas and each applicant can apply for up to 10 notes.

Successful applicants will be notified by Nov 3. They can exchange the notes at face value from early November. Applicants can obtain the notes during the two-week exchange period, and there is no need to rush to queue for the notes, said MAS.

The first two million $20 notes were exchanged at banks within a week of the launch on June 5. Each person was allowed to exchange up to 20 pieces per transaction.