Two more confirmed cases here, four discharged

Two Singaporean men aged 47 and 38, case 92 and 93 respectively, are the latest cases of the coronavirus here, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday in a press release.

This brings the total number of infections here to 93.

Four more patients were discharged yesterday.

Case 92, who tested positive yesterday, had no recent travel history to China. He is warded in an isolation room at Sengkang General Hospital.

Case 93, who also had no recent travel history to China and tested positive yesterday, is warded at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

To date, the total number of people who have recovered and been discharged is 62.

Of the 31 confirmed cases in hospital, most are in stable condition or improving.

Seven are in critical condition in intensive care, MOH said.

The Health Ministry added it has identified 2,848 close contacts who have been quarantined.

Of these, 259 are still quarantined and 2,589 have completed their quarantine, it added.

Contact tracing for the confirmed cases is underway to establish any links to previous cases or travel history to China, said MOH.

