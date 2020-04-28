Two more deaths, with 799 new cases confirmed

There were two deaths recorded yesterday arising from Covid-19 infection, as the number of cases in Singapore passed the 14,000 mark.

Both fatalities were Singaporean men, with Case 1,595 being an 82-year-old who was confirmed to have the virus on April 8, while Case 9,682 was an 81-year-old who was confirmed to be infected on April 20. The Ministry of Health (MOH) said the National Centre for Infectious Diseases has reached out to their families and is extending assistance.

The number of deaths linked to Covid-19 since the outbreak began here in January is 14.

MOH reported 799 new cases yesterday, of which 764 are foreign workers living in dormitories and 17 are living outside of such facilities.

There were 18 cases in the community - 14 Singaporeans and permanent residents and four work pass holders - and seven new clusters identified, as the total number of infections reached 14,423.

Of the new cases, 51 per cent are linked to known clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing.

The number of imported cases was back to zero yesterday, after the two reported on Sunday were the first imported cases since April 17.

A welfare home for the destitute was the first new cluster identified yesterday. Acacia Home now has 15 cases after 12 of its residents and two employees were linked to a 62-year-old male resident who tested positive on Saturday night.

The remaining six new clusters are all either foreign worker dormitories or industrial facilities.

The Lingjack Dormitory in Woodlands was linked to four previous cases, Hai Leck Engineering was linked to five, while 44 Toh Guan Road East and 9 Gul Street 1 were both linked to eight previous cases each.

Woodlands Industrial Park E1 had 22 earlier cases linked to it, while 3 Senoko Link had 11.

The biggest cluster here, S11 Dormitory, now has 2,286 cases and accounts for nearly a fifth of the cases from foreign worker dormitories.

There were 35 people discharged yesterday, making it a total of 1,095 people who have recovered.

Of the 1,451 cases still in hospital, 20 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Those who are isolated and cared for at community facilities total 11,863.

By the numbers

799 New cases

14 Deaths

18 New cases in community

1095 Total discharged

14423 Total cases

1451 Total in hospital

35 Discharged yesterday

20 In intensive care unit