Two more markets to close as MOH reports 182 local cases

The Ministry of Health detected 25 cases at Haig Road Market and Food Centre, which will be closed to the public until Aug 4.

Two more markets and food centres will be closed as Covid-19 cases have been detected among people who worked or visited those places.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said it detected 25 cases at Haig Road Market and Food Centre, and 10 at Chong Pang Market.

Both places will be closed to the public until Aug 4, MOH said last night.

Workers at the Chong Boon Market and Food Centre are under quarantine and have been tested.

To uncover any community infection cases, MOH will extend free Covid-19 testing to members of the public who had visited Chong Boon Market and Food Centre between July 3 and July 17.

MOH is also investigating cases of Covid-19 infection among social hostesses who frequented KTV lounges or clubs currently operating as food and beverage outlets and their close contacts.

Investigations show there is likely ongoing transmission at Club MX at 401 MacPherson Road.

Singapore recorded an all-time high of 182 local Covid-19 cases yesterday, with 142 linked to Jurong Fishery Port and 14 to the KTV cluster, said MOH in its update.

The total number of cases in the port cluster is now 321 and in the KTV cluster, 207.

There were 26 active clusters of infection yesterday, ranging between three and 321 infections.

MOH said it is monitoring existing clusters for any further transmission.

"As there have been no more cases linked to the Case 64233 and 90 Redhill Close clusters for the past two incubation periods (28 days), the clusters have now been closed."

The ministry said rising case numbers are likely to be reported in the coming days as it steps up efforts to detect new cases.

MOH also said around 6.84 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered under the national vaccination programme.

Some 4.16 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 2.79 million are fully vaccinated.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community increased from 37 cases in the week before to 643 cases in the past week. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

195 New cases

156 Community, linked

26 Community, unlinked

13 Imported

26 Open clusters

332 In hospital

36 Deaths

63427 Total cases