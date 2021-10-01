Two more seniors, both unvaccinated, die of Covid complications

Two more seniors have died from complications due to Covid-19, taking Singapore's coronavirus death toll to 95.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday the two seniors were a 79-year-old female permanent resident and an 87-year-old female Singaporean.

Both were not vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions. The ministry did not specify what these conditions were.

A new cluster of 29 cases has been linked to MWS Christalite Methodist Home in Marsiling - 28 are residents and the remaining case is a staff member.

DORMITORIES

MOH also announced six new clusters in migrant worker dorms. The largest was located at 9 Defu South Street 1, with a total of 151 cases.

ASPRI-Westlite Papan dormitory in Jurong had a total of 97 cases, PPT Lodge 1B dormitory in Seletar had 73, Cochrane Lodge 2 dormitory in Admiralty had 62, and Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 1 and Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 2, which are next to each other, had 48 and 44 cases respectively.

There is no evidence of transmission in the dormitories spreading outside, said MOH.

All four imported cases had already been placed on stay-home notice or were isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Three were detected upon arrival and one became ill while in quarantine.

As at noon yesterday, 1,360 cases were warded in hospital - 25 more cases than on Wednesday.

Of these, 204 needed oxygen supplementation, and 34 are in critical condition.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 197 are seniors aged above 60, MOH said. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

2478 New cases

2474 In community, dormitories

4 Imported

1360 In hospitals

95 Deaths

96521 Total cases