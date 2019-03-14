Two nabbed for attack involving knuckleduster

A video posted on social media showed four men hitting and kicking one another.

Two men were arrested on Monday for allegedly attacking another man with a knuckleduster at a Taman Jurong coffee shop earlier this month.

The police said in a statement yesterday that the two men, aged 60 and 66, have been arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon.

The scuffle broke out at a coffee shop at 101 Yung Sheng Road on the evening of March 3, with a video posted on social media showing four men hitting and kicking one another, with some of them lying on the floor at one point.

The four men were reportedly regular customers at the coffee shop and would sometimes eat together.

The police were alerted to the case of assault at about 7.20pm, but when they arrived at the scene, the alleged attackers had fled. The victim, who was found with facial injuries, was believed to be assaulted with a knuckleduster, police said.

The 52-year-old man was conscious when taken to the hospital.

Police said they were able to establish the identities of the two men through ground inquiries and with the help of images from police cameras.

Officers from the Jurong Police Division arrested them on Monday.

If convicted, they may face a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.