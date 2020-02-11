Two new cases of coronavirus in Singapore

A two-year-old Singaporean girl who returned from Wuhan, China, on Jan 30 was one of two new cases of coronavirus infection confirmed by the Health Ministry (MOH) yesterday evening.

The other new case is a 37-year-old Singaporean Certis officer who has no recent travel history to China.

The total number of infected cases is now 45.

The girl had no symptoms when she boarded the flight and was placed in quarantine after arriving in Singapore.

Based on initial test results, she was referred last Friday to KK Women's and Children's Hospital and was immediately isolated.

She was confirmed to be infected yesterday morning.

The man sought treatment at a general practitioner's clinic on Feb 2 after he had symptoms, and went to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital last Thursday.

He was immediately isolated and tested positive on Sunday afternoon. He is warded in an isolation room in the hospital.

CHINGAY

Before he was admitted, he had gone to work in Certis Cisco Centre at Jalan Afifi in Paya Lebar and was on duty at Chingay 2020, said MOH.

Before having symptoms, he had served quarantine orders on two persons from Wuhan who subsequently tested positive for the virus.

The man, who lives at Sembawang Drive, has not served any quarantine order since the onset of symptoms.

Meanwhile, another patient was discharged from hospital yesterday, making it a total of seven full recoveries so far.

Of the 38 confirmed cases still in hospital, seven are in critical condition in the intensive care unit while the rest are mostly stable or improving.

As of noon yesterday, 581 suspected cases have tested negative and test results for another 39 cases are pending.

Contact tracing for the confirmed cases is ongoing.

The ministry has identified 1,026 close contacts so far. Of the 927 who are still in Singapore, 896 have been contacted and are being quarantined or isolated. The remaining 31 close contacts are still being traced.