Two new cases linked to airport cluster, both men were vaccinated

Two of the three new Covid-19 cases in the community announced yesterday are people who work at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

They are linked to an 88-year-old cleaner who tested positive for Covid-19 last Wednesday. There are now 10 people in the cluster.

The remaining community case is unlinked.

One of the two linked to the airport cluster is a 44-year-old employed in operations at the Raffles Medical clinic in Terminal 3.

He was swabbed on Sunday during the Ministry of Health's special operation to test all staff working at Terminals 1 and 3, and Jewel.

His test came back positive yesterday and he was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID). He has received both doses of the vaccine.

The second patient is a 59-year-old aviation security officer employed by Certis Cisco at Terminal 3.

His job entails security screening at the departure hall.

He developed a cough last Wednesday but did not seek medical treatment until two days later, when he visited a general practitioner. He was given three days' medical leave.

Last Saturday, he sought treatment at another GP clinic as he had not recovered and was tested for Covid-19 the next day. He tested positive yesterday and was taken to NCID.

His earlier tests from rostered routine testing - the last being on May 4 - were all negative for the infection. He has had both doses of the vaccine.

The unlinked community case is a 59-year-old chef at a MOS Burger outlet at Suntec City. Her work does not involve interacting with diners.

She went to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on Sunday for an unrelated condition and was tested for Covid-19 even though she was asymptomatic. She returned a positive result on the same day.

There are now 11 active clusters, the largest of which is at Tan Tock Seng Hospital with 43 infected.

Meanwhile, Geylang Serai Malay Market and Food Centre, Joo Chiat Complex, Tanjong Katong Complex and a Courts outlet at Jurong Point were among places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients.

The Courts outlet was visited by the patient on April 29 while the other three locations were all visited by the infected cases last Tuesday. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

19 New cases

31 Deaths

3 New cases in community

20 Discharged yesterday

16 Imported cases

135 In hospital

61378 Total cases

60938 Total recovered