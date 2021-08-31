Two new clusters at Tampines Bus Interchange and IMH

Two new Covid-19 clusters linked to Tampines Bus Interchange and the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) emerged yesterday.

The cluster at Tampines Bus Interchange has 11 cases - all members of staff - after four new cases were added yesterday, said the Health Ministry (MOH) in its daily update.

With it, there are now eight bus interchanges marked as clusters. A total of 46 of the 147 new cases yesterday were linked to bus interchange clusters.

Of these, 15 cases are part of the Boon Lay Bus Interchange cluster announced on Sunday. It now stands at 31 cases.

MOH also reported clusters at Jurong East, Clementi, Punggol and Toa Payoh bus interchanges earlier this week. Clusters at Bishan and Sengkang bus interchanges were reported earlier this month.

There were no new cases at Clementi or Sengkang bus interchanges.

The IMH cluster yesterday had four new cases, and the total now stands at six. They are made up of a staff nurse, a health attendant and four patients from two adjoining wards, said IMH.

The staff nurse works in both wards, and was confirmed to have the virus on Saturday, while the rest of the cases were detected through surveillance on Saturday and Sunday.

Both staff members and one of the four patients are fully vaccinated while the remaining three patients are not vaccinated.

The two affected wards have been closed, with visits, admissions and discharges suspended until further notice.

Surveillance screening of all staff and patients in the two wards is ongoing and IMH has also started one-off testing for all staff that will be completed by Friday. IMH added that it will progressively test all inpatients.

BUGIS JUNCTION

Seven new cases were also linked to the Bugis Junction cluster, which has grown to 209 cases since it was announced last Tuesday.

In its update, MOH said there are now 68 active clusters, which have between them three and 1,155 infections each.

The 147 new locally transmitted cases yesterday is the highest number of local infections since July 22.

There were eight imported cases. Three of them were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while five of them developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolation.

In total, there were 155 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore yesterday, bringing the country's total to 67,459.

About 80 per cent of residents have received two doses of the vaccines, and 83 per cent have received at least one dose. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

155

New cases

95

Community, linked

52

Community, unlinked

8

Imported

55

Deaths

441

In hospital

68

Open clusters

67,459

Total cases