Two new Covid-19 cases, both imported

The two new imported coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday were asymptomatic and tested as part of a screening programme, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

One is a 38-year-old work permit holder who came from Indonesia, the other a 38-year-old Indian national who holds a dependant's pass and had arrived from the United Arab Emirates.

The new cases take the total number of Covid-19 infections in Singapore to 58,056. There were no new cases in the community or from worker's dormitories for the third day in a row, MOH noted.

All identified close contacts of the two imported cases have been isolated and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period.

Serological tests will also be conducted on close contacts to determine if the cases could have been infected by them. Such tests are typically done to determine previous infections.

The ministry reiterated yesterday that the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with only one such case in the past week currently unlinked.

The MOH said on Saturday that the cluster in Westlite Toh Guan Dormitory in Toh Guan Road East has been closed as there have been no new cases linked to it for two incubation periods, or 28 days.

A total of 57,960 patients have fully recovered from the disease, with another seven cases discharged yesterday.

There are 53 active cases - 33 in hospital but none in intensive care.

The Covid-19 death tally stands at 28 while 15 people who tested positive for the virus have died of other causes.

