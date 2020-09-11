Two new Covid-19 clusters in Jurong, Seletar North dormitories

There were 63 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of noon yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 57,229.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) also announced two new Covid-19 clusters in dormitories yesterday.

A total of 26 new cases were linked to nine previous cases to form a new cluster at Avery Lodge Dormitory in the Jurong area.

Eight patients that were earlier confirmed were also linked to form a new cluster at PPT Lodge 1A in Seletar North, said MOH.

The new cases announced yesterday included two community cases, comprising a Singaporean and a work permit holder.

The Singaporean, a 36-year-old man, was linked to three previously imported cases, who are his family members. They had returned from India on Aug 24 and were placed on stay-home notices at a dedicated facility upon arrival in Singapore.

While the man had not travelled overseas with them, he requested to take care of his spouse and young children at the quarantine facility and was isolated with them from Aug 24, said MOH.

The other case in the community, a 33-year-old Chinese national, was unlinked to other patients as of yesterday.

He was detected as a result of rostered routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who stay outside dormitories. This was even though he did not show symptoms.

Meanwhile, six new imported cases were announced yesterday.

Among them is a Singaporean who returned here from the United Arab Emirates on Aug 29.

Four of them are workers currently employed here. One is a work pass holder who arrived from Bangladesh on Aug 31, while another work pass holder arrived from Russia on Aug 29. Two work permit holders arrived from Indonesia on Aug 29.

The remaining imported patient is a student's pass holder who arrived from the Philippines on Aug 27.

All of them were placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving their notices at dedicated facilities.

By the numbers

63 New cases

27 Death

2 New cases in community

66 Discharged yesterday

6 Imported cases

47 Total in hospital

57229 Total cases

56543 Total recovered