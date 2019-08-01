Two new enforcement efforts against PMD, PAB riders are in effect

Two new enforcement efforts against errant personal mobility device (PMD) or power-assisted bicycle (PAB) riders kicked in yesterday.

Members of the public can now report to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) through the new Report PMD/PAB Incident feature on the MyTransport.SG mobile app when they see any riders flouting the rules.

Photos and videos of riders who are speeding, riding recklessly, or seen in locations they are not permitted on can be sent to LTA by activating the feature in the quick-launch menu of the app.

The new feature will facilitate the identification of errant riders and potential hot spots, and will supplement LTA's current enforcement on the ground.

LTA told The New Paper it had received 30 reports through the feature as of 5pm yesterday.

MOBILE CCTV

Furthermore, LTA is partnering with the Government Technology Agency on a pilot deployment of mobile systems equipped with closed-circuit television cameras.

The trial, which also commenced yesterday, will have mobile CCTVs to detect errant active mobility activities at hot spots.

The aim is to determine the effectiveness of video-analytics software and radar technology in detecting active mobility offences such as speeding.

Errant riders captured on CCTVs during the trial may face further investigation and prosecution.

An LTA spokesman told TNP that CCTVs will be rotated across hot spots such as Jurong West, Punggol, Sembawang and Woodlands as part of the 18-month trial.

In a Facebook post yesterday, the chairman of the Active Mobility Advisory Panel, Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, said personal liability insurance is an area that its members will look into and assess if necessary to implement here, for both individual PMD users and businesses.