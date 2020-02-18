Baby boy evacuated from Wuhan among two new confirmed coronavirus cases, five more discharged

A one-year-old boy who was evacuated from Wuhan is one of two new confirmed Covid-19 infections here.

The cases, which were revealed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday, bring the total number of infections here to 77.

Of these, five more have been discharged, bringing the total number of those who have fully recovered here to 24.

The Singaporean child, who is Case 76, was evacuated on a Scoot flight on Feb 9 and was without symptoms when he boarded the flight.

All Singaporeans evacuated from Wuhan were quarantined upon arrival and tested for the virus as an added precaution.

The boy was confirmed to be infected by the Covid-19 virus on Sunday afternoon and is warded at KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

A 35-year-old Singaporean man with no recent travel history to China was confirmed as Case 77.

He is a close contact of Case 50, a 62-year-old Singaporean who works at DBS.

Case 77 was confirmed yesterday morning and is warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

A total of 2,358 close contacts have been identified, of which 1,081 are still quarantined.

Test results for 103 cases are pending.

MOH said it continues to monitor the situation closely, and as medical practitioners look out for suspected cases, Singapore is likely to see more cases that will have to be investigated.

Assoc Prof Kenneth Mak, director of medical services at MOH, said yesterday that most of the 53 cases still in hospital are stable and improving.

BEST CARE

But four are in critical condition and remain in intensive care.

"We will continue to provide the best care to these patients still in hospital," he said.

"We're continuing our epidemiological investigations on the local clusters identified earlier, as well as to identify links between the cases."

Assoc Prof Mak urged members of the public to practise good personal hygiene by washing their hands frequently and to avoid touching one's face.

"Even as we continue our investigations and contact tracing efforts, we'd like to reiterate the importance of personal hygiene in preventing further spread of the disease," he said.

"Each of us can do our part to exercise personal responsibility and take the necessary precautions to keep our loved ones safe."