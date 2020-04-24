Two new infections at nursing homes raises concerns about elderly

An 86-year-old female resident of Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital in Sembawang was confirmed to have the infection on Tuesday.

Two new cases of Covid-19 have surfaced at two nursing homes, again raising concerns about the vulnerability of senior citizens to the disease.

Singapore now has 20 confirmed Covid-19 infections among staff and residents of five nursing homes.

Yesterday, the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) said a 40-year-old healthcare assistant at the Sunshine Welfare Action Mission home in Sembawang was confirmed to have Covid-19 on Monday, and is now in isolation at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. She was last at work on Sunday.

An 86-year-old female resident of Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital in Sembawang was also confirmed to have the infection on Tuesday and has been isolated at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

AIC said precautionary measures have been taken, including a thorough cleaning and disinfection of the ward and affected areas of both homes.

Contact tracing is ongoing and those who had close contact with the confirmed cases will be quarantined.

Together with the Ministry of Health (MOH), AIC said it is prepared to provide both homes with additional support during this period, if required, to ensure service continuity for their residents.

Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home remains the largest nursing home cluster, with 16 cases.

Of the 16, two people have died and at least eight have been discharged.

On Wednesday, MOH announced the 12th death in Singapore due to Covid-19.

The 84-year-old Singaporean woman was not known to be linked to any other case.

According to statistics from MOH, there were 16,059 beds in nursing homes last year, as well as 7,600 places for non-residential day care services. - SHIVRAJ RAJENDRAN