Two people rescued by Indonesian vessel from waters near Pedra Branca

Two people were rescued by an Indonesian vessel on Friday after they were spotted floating out at sea in the waters near Pedra Branca.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Saturday that it received a report of the two people wearing life jackets at about 8.40am on Friday.

The duo, whose gender were not stated, were spotted about 4.3 nautical miles from the Horsburgh Lighthouse on Pedra Branca and within the Singapore Maritime Search and Rescue Region, the MPA said.

Singapore coordinated the search and rescue operations. The Singapore Police Coast Guard and the Republic of Singapore Navy immediately deployed personnel and vessels.

A Super Puma helicopter from the Republic of Singapore Air Force was also deployed.

The MPA issued navigational broadcasts for ships to look for the pair.

AIDED

Singapore's efforts were aided by a surface craft from the Indonesian national search and rescue agency.

Indonesian authorities eventually informed Singapore that an Indonesian coaster vessel had rescued the two missing people at the reported location, the MPA said.