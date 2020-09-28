Two permanent residents among five new imported cases

Two of five new imported Covid-19 cases announced yesterday by the Ministry of Health (MOH) are permanent residents, while the remaining three are work permit holders.

The permanent residents returned to Singapore from India on Sept 15 and Friday.

The work permit holders are currently employed in Singapore and arrived on Sept 15.

One arrived from Indonesia, while two arrived from the Philippines, MOH said.

All of them had been placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving out their notice period at dedicated facilities.

There were 15 new cases confirmed as of noon yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 57,700. No new community cases were reported.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 10 patients.

Six had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases and quarantined to prevent further transmission. They were tested during quarantine to determine their status.

The remaining four cases were detected through surveillance testing.

No new clusters and no new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 patients were announced yesterday.

The dormitory cluster at 51 Paya Ubi Industrial Park has been closed as it has not had new cases linked to it for 28 days, or two incubation periods, MOH added.

The number of new cases in the community has remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case a day in the past two weeks, MOH added.

With eight cases discharged yesterday, 57,318 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 33 million people. More than 998,000 people have died.

By the numbers

15

New cases

0

New cases in community

5

Imported cases

57,700

Total cases

27

Deaths

8

Discharged yesterday

31

In hospital

57,318

Total recovered