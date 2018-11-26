Two praised for nabbing man who looked up woman’s skirt

Mr Chow Jin Jun (left) and Mr Wong Jing Hao (right) were presented with the Public Spiritedness Award by Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police Chong Zunjie.

Two men were commended for their public-spiritedness yesterday after they helped detain a man who was caught looking up a woman's skirt.

On Nov 1 at about 9.40pm, Mr Chow Jin Jun, 23, saw a 36-year-old man looking up a woman's skirt on the escalator at Braddell MRT station.

Mr Chow quickly alerted the victim, who called the police.

But the man then tried to flee.

With the help of Mr Wong Jing Hao, 25, who was also at the station at the time, Mr Chow was able to detain the man until the police arrived.

The man was later arrested for public nuisance.

BE VIGILANT

Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police Chong Zunjie, Commander of Tanglin Police Division, presented the Public Spiritedness Award to Mr Chow and Mr Wong at the Police Community Roadshow 2018 yesterday.

DAC Chong said: "Members of the public are advised to be vigilant of their surroundings.

"Mr Chow and Mr Wong's willingness to step forward to assist the victim, leading to the arrest of the man, was commendable.

"The police thank Mr Chow and Mr Wong for their public-spiritedness. Such acts go a long way to help deter crime."

The roadshow, held at the Toa Payoh HDB Hub Atrium, is the first of three community roadshows the police are holding in the heartlands.

The public engagement event showcased the latest technologies and equipment used by the police, and also featured various demonstrations featuring police officers from the different units.

At the roadshow's launch on Saturday, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo said the community is an important ally in crime fighting.

"Each and every one of us is actually an important ally of the police in the fight against crime," she said.

"While the police work diligently to prevent, deter and detect crime, their effectiveness is multiplied many times over by the support of public-spirited members of the community... we are all in this together."